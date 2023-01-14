Amy Robach looks emotional as she reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue The GMA3 star is now in a relationship with co-anchor T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach and her estranged husband Andrew Shue have been pictured together for the first time since news of her affair with GMA3 co-anchor T.J. Holmes came to light.

The 49-year-old was pictured looking visibly emotional as she met up with Andrew at a park in Manhattan's Greenwich Village on Friday morning to hand over the family dog, Brody. Amy had been taking care of the Maltipoo they shared during their 12-year marriage.

Amy reportedly arrived at the meeting point ahead of Andrew and spent some time walking Brody around the park before her ex appeared.

In pictures obtained by Mail Online, the former couple appeared tense and uncomfortable as they exchanged a few words before going their separate ways.

Andrew gave away very little with his facial expressions, but Amy looked like she was about to cry as she appeared flustered and emotional.

This is the first time Amy and Andrew have been seen together in public since news of her affair with T.J. broke in November. The new couple has been spending a lot of time with each other in the months since, and they even spent Christmas and New Year's Eve together.

Amy and Andrew were married for 12 years

The journalist is yet to speak out about her relationship with her estranged husband – who was pictured for the first time since the affair scandal over the holidays in a photo shared on Instagram by his oldest son Nathaniel.

While Amy and Andrew have remained silent, T.J.'s estranged wife Marilee Fiebig has spoken out following news that they were filing for divorce.

She broke her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail. "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," attorney Stephanie Lehman said.

Amy and T.J.'s relationship was revealed in November 2022

"To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

She also spoke out against T.J.'s romance with Amy, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."

It concluded: "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

