Shania Twain opens up about her career hanging in the balance following open-throat surgery The star is set to make a comeback after a four-year hiatus

After a decades long career in music, having first entered the industry in the early 1980s, Shania Twain just hopes she can continue doing what she loves for years to come.

However, she is opening up about feeling uncertainty regarding whether that will be a possibility or not.

The star recently spoke out about her longtime battle with Lyme disease, having been diagnosed in the early 2000s, and how her singing career is hanging in the balance, as it depends on the success of one surgery.

Speaking with TalkShopLive ahead of the release of her upcoming album, Queen of Me, the singer shared her feelings about her potentially career-altering open-throat surgery in 2018, and releasing new music for the first time since then.

"So that was a big decision," she said, adding that: "For me, this album means so, so much about my decision-making and the courage to get the operation, knowing that I may never even be able to sing again after the surgery."

The album's release date is set for 3 February, and she opened up about it being the results of her pushing herself through the "fear zone," having initially opted to try to write less vocally-challenging songs.

Not only is Shania releasing new music, but she is finally going on tour as well

"Every day that I was recording I was testing the new voice," she admitted, explaining that: "Getting on the mic in the studio, it's so vulnerable. You can't drown it out with production or a band or mixing or anything like that until much, much later on."

Shania confessed that recording the album definitely made her go through a lot of vocal "relearning," and that not knowing "if the procedure that I had will last forever," makes the Queen of Me all the more meaningful.

The singer already released the first single, Waking Up Dreaming

Despite the uncertainty, including not knowing whether she will need the surgery again, she maintained she feels "more energetic than I have in such a long time."

She said: "I've shed a lot of weight, psychologically, in the last, I don't know, few years, and life is good."

