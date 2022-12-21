Shania Twain is 'unashamed of my new body' after menopause The country music singer recently posed topless

Shania Twain left her fans stunned when she posed topless on the cover of her latest single, Waking Up Dreaming, and she's now revealed why she decided to "ditch the bra".

The 57-year-old revealed she is finally confident in her own skin and embracing her "new body" as she goes through menopause. "This is me expressing my truth. I'm comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence," she told People of her decision to pose topless.

WATCH: Shania Twain poses in nothing but a cowboy hat and boots

Loading the player...

"I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear — if you're wearing it with that, it's fashionable. I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don't need to hide behind the clothes."

She continued: "I can't even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I'm not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It's really liberating."

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's wedding night fight with Andrew Shue revealed amid T.J. Holmes relationship

POPULAR: Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares joyous update during break from show amid GMA3 scandal

It's not the first time Shania has shocked fans with her choice of clothing, or lack of. "From the very beginning — the very first video — I was ditching the bra," Shaina said, referring to her 1993 music video What Made You Say That.

Shania posed topless on the cover of her new single

"But I was a lot firmer then, so as I grew older, I started feeling a different pressure of, 'Well, your breasts are not as plump as they used to be. Your skin is not as tight as it used to be. Maybe you should start covering it up a little bit more.'"

While Shania admitted that the negative comments made her "hit a wall" and see her confidence regress, she ultimately decided to ignore the naysayers and embrace body positivity.

Shania is embracing her 'new body'

She stated: "Why am I allowing this? Frig that. I am not regressing. I am embracing my body as it changes, as I should have from my childhood to my teens, as I should be from my taut, 20s and 30-year-old self, to my menopausal body.

"I'm not going to be shy about it. I want to be courageous about it, and I want to share that courage in the artwork that I am directing."

LISTEN: Today's best royal and celebrity news in less than 3 minutes

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.