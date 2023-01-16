5 best weighted blankets to help ease your anxiety this Blue Monday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Today officially marks Blue Monday, which means more than a few of us will be feeling cold, anxious and tired (who doesn’t love January?). But we think we’ve found the antidote. A weighted blanket.

While we can’t promise they work miracles, they’re designed to ease your anxieties while helping you drift off to sleep (and they’re super comfy), which comes pretty close.

So how do they work? Most weighted blankets are filled with micro glass beads which add to the overall weight and pressure. This is said to promote the sleep hormone melatonin, stimulate the happy hormones serotonin and dopamine, and reduce cortisol, a natural steroid linked to stress.

While this is yet to be scientifically confirmed, you only have to read reviews (or listen to that friend who swears by them) to know placebo or not, for many they really work.

Want to try one out for yourself? From Simba to Silent Night and Emma to Oodie, we’ve searched for the very best weighted blankets to shop now.

Best weighted blankets 2023

Orbit weighted blanket, £169, Simba

Simba’s bestselling Orbit weighted blanket claims to help regulate your heartbeat, relax your muscles and set your mind at ease. It's filled with pressure-applying nano beads held in evenly filled, quilted pockets, which create the ‘Deep Pressure Therapy’.

Size: 135cm x 200cm

Weight: 6.8kg or 9kg

Filling: Nano beads

Wash type: Removable, washable cotton cover

Oodie weighted blanket, £74, The Oodie

Oodie’s premium weighted blanket contains non-toxic glass beads in separately sewn pockets. Using the same Deep Pressure Stimulation Therapy, it's the ultimate relaxation blanket and will take your sleep to the next level. It comes in grey or blue and reviews say it's velvety soft.

Size: 198cm x 121cm

Weight: 4.5kg, 6.8kg or 9kg

Filling: Non-toxic glass beads

Wash type: Handwashable

Silentnight wellbeing weighted blanket, £46.74, Amazon

Amazon’s most popular weighted blanket is this one from Silentnight. Filled with weighted glass beads sewn into a soft quilted cover, it's like a gentle hug in a blanket, and the deep touch pressure stimulation will help to ease you into a deep and restful sleep. It’s hypoallergenic and comes in king size.

Size: 150cm x 200cm

Weight: 6.8kg or 9kg

Filling: Glass beads

Wash type: Machine washable

Weighted blanket, £49, Kudd.ly

Coming in at 5kg or 7kg, Kudd.ly’s weighted blankets are suitable for kids as well as adults. If cosiness scores highly on your requirements, this is made from ultra-soft and breathable MicroCool™ Fleece. Take an extra 25% off the sale price for Blue Monday with the code OUTOFTHEBLUE.

Size: 48"x78” or 60"x80”

Weight: 5kg or 7kg

Filling: Micro glass beads

Wash type: Machine washable

Hug weighted blanket, £89.10, Emma

Emma’s Hug weighted blanket features a cooling bamboo cover, which means it will help to regulate your temperature as well as reduce any anxieties. It’s silky to touch and comes in a neutral grey colour that will match almost any interior style. Filled with micro glass beads, the weight is always evenly spread.

Size: 150cm x 200cm

Weight: 7kg

Filling: Micro glass beads

Wash type: Removable, washable cover

