A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin reassures concerned fans amid new cancer treatment

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin worried fans in November 2022, after sharing the upsetting news he had terminal cancer.

Jonnie's fans have been sending him support ever since he explained his diagnosis, and last week his followers grew concerned when he explained he had changed his lifestyle in order to follow Jane Mclelland's How To Starve Cancer method.

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin's interview with HELLO! - behind-the-scenes

Loading the player...

Jane survived stage four cancer herself and now offers lifestyle and diet advice to others diagnosed with the disease to help manage their illness.

Writing about following Jane's plan, Jonnie explained it's not easy, saying: "Her story is truly an inspiration and in my opinion a must-read for anyone affected by cancer. It's inspired me to change my lifestyle and importantly given me hope in an otherwise hopeless situation. Don't get me wrong- it's b****y hard but I'm on board!"

Jonnie Irwin's new approach to cancer treatment concerned his fans

Despite his positivity, the Starve Cancer method worried Jonnie's fans, prompting him to take to Instagram to share his decision.

Alongside a photo of his dinner, Jonnie wrote: "For those who are worried that I'm starving myself, don't worry. I'm not.

SEE: 8 adorable photos of Jonnie Irwin's sons he's shielding from shock diagnosis

"I'm trying to starve a tumour by blocking its feeding pathways, by taking 'off label' drugs as well as a tailored diet - losing weight is deffo not the aim ! Plus exercise and key supplements with the expert help of @how_to_starve_cancer."

Jonnie pictured with Jane Mclelland

After he explained his decision, Jonnie's fans supported his choice, writing: "Whatever it takes, I pray it works for you. So happy every time I see you post, come on Jonnie," and: "I so hope this helps you lovely. I'm literally praying!"

Another commented: "I truly believe diet is a huge piece of the puzzle. It definitely helped with a good friend," while a fourth wrote: "Jonnie, just do whatever you have to do. Stay with us, we love you."

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.