8 adorable photos of Jonnie Irwin's sons he's shielding from shock diagnosis The doting dad has shared pictures on Instagram

A Place in the Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin, 48, has bravely spoken to HELLO! about his shocking terminal cancer diagnosis in an interview which was released on Sunday.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin sends emotional message to fans following cancer diagnosis

Jonnie told the magazine: "I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it."

He went on to say: "I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes at Jonnie's interview

He and his wife Jessica, 40, have chosen not to tell their three sons about their dad's cancer, instead they are living life to the full.

The couple share son Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac – and their adorable pictures have been shared online. Keep scrolling to look at their best cheeky snaps…

Alongside HELLO!'s exclusive interview, the family posed for beautiful family snaps. Their three cheeky boys loved joining in the fun in front of the camera – just look at those happy chappies!

When Jonnie and Jessica welcomed twins they stopped ahead of their hospital departure to document the moment. One is angelically sleeping while the other doesn't look so happy…

When the twins were brought home, Rex wasted no time in getting to know his brothers. We're sure he taught them a thing or two.

MORE: A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin's moving life lesson amid cancer diagnosis

Picnic time brought more fun for the family – and it looks like Rex mastered the art of sharing and dished out his snacks for his bros.

It must have been a tiring day for Rafa and Cormac as they both snoozed in the pram while out about. Just check out those matching outfits though!

DISCOVER: 8 royals and celebrities who have battled lung cancer

No holiday would be complete without time spent by the sea, and the boys even did a spot of rock pooling together with their doting parentings looking on.

Hand-in-hand the children look all set for adventure. Once again, twins Rafa and Cormac in impeccable matching ensembles.

How sweet is this family snap with all five of them in. Fresh faced and enjoying the great outdoors together.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.