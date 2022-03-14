A Place In The Sun's Jonnie Irwin causes concern with cryptic Instagram post The presenter has been missing from A Place In The Sun and viewers are concerned

A Place In The Sun and Escape To The Country presenter Jonnie Irwin has sparked fan concern after being absent from the latest series, following his recent revelation he suffered a nasty injury while filming the Channel 4 show.

While fans are concerned about Jonnie's whereabouts, the star attended A Place In The Sun Live in Manchester, writing on Instagram: "Thanks so much everyone for coming to see us at @aplaceinthesunofficial. It was great to see some of our previous househunters and hear their success stories along with meeting hopeful buyers on the hunt for information so they can achieve their dream. I leave you in the very capable hands and infinitely more glamorous @jasmineharman today."

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin talks disaster on set of A Place in the Sun

Fans were quick to comment on the post about Jonnie's absence from their screens, writing: "Do hope you'll be back filming soon," and: "We miss you so much on the new episodes, Jonnie!"

Jonnie hasn't addressed the health rumours, but did admit he's been struggling to sleep recently, taking to Twitter to say: "After (not) sleeping in 5 different beds in 6 days I'm finally home."

Luckily for fans, it seems that health issues aren't what's keeping Jonnie away from the show. The TV star, who has been a familiar face on the Channel 4 programmes since 2004, recently revealed in 2021 that now he is a father-of-three, his plans for presenting have changed.

Jonnie shared this photo from A Place In The Sun Live

Chatting to The Express about juggling his work with family life, Jonnie said: "I've got a lot of responsibility at home now. I've got a young family. I've got three children under two years old. I need to spend more time with my family."

However, the TV star admitted that while he's keen to remain at home as much as possible with his three boys, Rafa, Cormac and Rex, he won't be leaving the lifestyle programme anytime soon. "I want to present [A Place In The Sun] for as long as the programme's being made. I love the show.

Jonnie has three young sons

"But now I've got responsibilities I want to fulfil but I still want to film the show, and as long as the public want me to present the programme I'll continue."

