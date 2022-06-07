Escape To The Country star Jonnie Irwin worries fans in new episode – see comments The presenter has been off our screens for a little while

Escape To The Country star Jonnie Irwin delighted fans with a brand new episode of the house-hunting show on Tuesday, but fans were left concerned.

The episode, which Jonnie hosted from Devon, lead a fan to comment on his Instagram: "Are you OK? You look completely different in today's episode!" to which another replied: "I was just wondering the same thing [crying emoji]." Jonnie has shaved his trademark blonde hair off, and was wearing a cap instead.

Jonnie has been missing from the show of late, prompting one fan to write: “Thought you had retired!”

Though he didn't reply to their concerns, Jonnie normally chats with his fans on social media.

He recently posted on Instagram that he has been busy in Spain working with private clients to help them find homes, leading one fan to query: "Are you still doing A Place in the Sun? Haven’' seen you on it for ages (you’re my fav)" to which Jonnie replied cryptically: "Long story which I'll share soon."

Jonnie Irwin has been filming Escape To The County

Another commented: "Glad to hear that you are back filming A Place in the Sun," with Jonnie responding: "I'm not filming - private client."

The presenter elicited fan concern back in March too with his absence from the show, despite appearing at A Place In The Sun Live.

Jonnie Irwin is prioritising his young family

Fans were quick to comment on the post about Jonnie's absence from their screens, writing: "Do hope you'll be back filming soon," and: "We miss you so much on the new episodes, Jonnie!"

Luckily for fans, it seems that health issues aren't what's keeping Jonnie away from the show. The TV star, who has been a familiar face on the Channel 4 programmes since 2004, revealed in 2021 that now he is a father-of-three, his plans for presenting have changed.

Chatting to The Express about juggling his work with family life, Jonnie said: "I've got a lot of responsibility at home now. I've got a young family. I've got three children under two years old. I need to spend more time with my family."

