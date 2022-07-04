A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin sparks concern with new bike photo Fans rushed to comment

Jonnie Irwin is a favourite among viewers of A Place In The Sun, with fans flooding his every social media post with praise.

While he is mainly loved for his impressive property knowledge, followers also admire his strong-looking physique, and he's recently given a couple of insights into how he stays on top form – riding his bike!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin gives a tour of incredible treehouse

The Channel 4 presenter shared that he does the school run on his bike each day, eschewing the car for a daily dose of exercise. Jonnie posted a photo of his young son in a child's bike seat, captioned: "The best way to start the day #nurseryrun" and fans rushed to comment.

While many fans flooded the post with praise, others were quick to question Jonnie's lack of helmet.

"I'd buy a helmet mate, not much use to your family if a car or lorry hits you. Hopefully not just makes sense," one said, while another wrote: "Where's your cycling helmet?"

Jonnie Irwin cycles his son to nursery

Jonnie reassured fans he does wear a helmet, and proved his point a few days later, with a series of photos of himself tacking tricky bike riding terrains with a helmet firmly in place.

One of the photos in the collection showed a sign detailing where the nearest hospital is, should any of the riders have an accident while off-road biking, to which one fan replied: "I would avoid any bike ride that gave you the name of nearest hospital."

Jonnie Irwin proved he does wear a helmet!

While he escaped unscathed, Jonnie did respond to a comment about midges. A follower wrote: "Got bitten to death by midgies cycling through there!" to which the star replied: "Yes they had a go at us too!"

Here's hoping he's not too itchy from the bites!

