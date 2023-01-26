Salma Hayek turns heads in daring cut-out dress at Magic Mike premiere The Frida actress stars alongside Channing Tatum in the popular film

Salma Hayek ensured all eyes were on her on Wednesday night as she stepped out in Miami to attend the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere.

MOST READ: NCIS Hawai'i fans direct anger at show as beloved character's leave is extended

The 56-year-old actress wore a head-turning fishnet dress for the occasion, which was emblazoned with a floral pattern.

Salma teamed the look with a pair of gold platforms and statement earrings, showcasing her effortless sense of style.

The actress - who stars in the upcoming film - posed alongside Channing Tatum, who has been in all three of the movies.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek parties in tiny red hot bikini in must-see clip

Loading the player...

This is Salma's first time starring in the popular franchise, with the synopsis for the final ever film reading: "Mike Lane takes to the stage once again when a business deal that went bust leaves him broke and bartending in Florida."

MORE: Salma Hayek wows in au-natural video as she goes makeup-free

MORE: Salma Hayek steals the show in sheer corset gown with a twist

Salma's entrance then comes in: "Hoping for one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can't refuse. And an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, he soon finds himself trying to whip a hot new roster of talented dancers into shape."

Salma splits her time between the United States and London, where her daughter Valentina, 15, attends school.

Salma Hayek looked incredible at the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere

The actress is married to husband François-Henri Pinault, and is also stepmother to his two children with his first wife, Dorothée Lepère, who he was married to till 2004: his namesake, François, who is 24, and Mathilde, 21.

MORE: Salma Hayek has fans doing a double take posing in a feathered jumpsuit

MORE: Pauley Perrette's new look delights fans in rare photo

He also has another son with none other than supermodel Linda Evangelista, Augustin James, who is 16-years old. Valentina recently celebrated her milestone 15th birthday in September, and Salma used the opportunity to pay tribute to the teen on social media - giving an incredible insight into their close bond in the process.

The Frida actress teamed her fishnet dress with gold platforms

She shared a series of photos and videos of Valentina on Instagram, and lovingly penned: "Happy fifteen years to my beloved quinceañera. Valentina, you are my everything, thank you for lighting up our lives with the strength of your wonderful spirit.

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa's son is unrecognizable in photo ahead of long-awaited change

POPULAR: Mark Harmon quit his job after this life-changing moment

"It is a privilege to be your Mom. I love you with all my heart."

While Valentina was kept out of the spotlight during her childhood, now that she's older she is making several appearances with her famous parents at high-profile events.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.