Salma Hayek shows off her toned abs in throwback photo which divides fans The star turned 54 this year and celebrated in Greece

Salma Hayek is one in a million but at the beginning of her career, she says she was told she resembles this Hollywood star!

The Mexican actress shared a throwback photo from the nineties on Instagram on Thursday in which she's wearing a lacy, cropped vest and she asked fans to weigh in on the snapshot.

Salma captioned the photo: "Back in the day they used to say I looked like Winona Ryder, what do you think?"

Her followers immediately started commenting but they were utterly divided.

"Kind of, but you're beautiful in your own way," wrote one, while another said: "Yes, definitely."

Others commented: "Absolutely not," and "I don’t see it," and some just acknowledged: "You’re both beautiful."

There's just five years difference between the actresses. Salma is 54 and Winona is 49.

Salma shared the throwback photo from the nineties

However, the Stranger Things actress did burst onto the Hollywood scene a little while before Salma truly became a household name.

Salma often delights fans with her throwback photos and her last one caused quite a stir too.

She posted a red carpet picture from 1999 which prompted fans to defend her weight.

Some followers called Salma "too skinny" in the shots and were shut down by people who branded them "body shamers".

Salma oozes glamour

Salma is incredibly proud of her all-natural look and says she gains confidence as she ages.

"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she told People magazine.

"I used to criticise myself so much. Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in ten years."

