Inside Dolly Parton's surprising daily diet – fans react

Dolly Parton took to Instagram to slam rumours that are circulating online about her diet.

A post on her page began: "Dolly Parton is not affiliated with, and has not endorsed and is not associated with any keto or CBD gummy product," before going on to share the daily diet she does follow – and it's not what we'd expect!

WATCH: Dolly Parton shares peak inside her kitchen

Loading the player...

"She's more the cake, cookie and cornbread type," the post finished, eliciting excitement from fans. "Didn't think I could be an even bigger fan but here we are!" one fan wrote about Dolly's diet, accompanied by cookie emojis.

Another wrote: "We have a few things in common! Love you Dolly," while a third commented: "Girl after my own heart."

Dolly Parton took to Instagram to dispel rumours about her lifestyle

Other fans queried who had been speaking untruths about Dolly, asking: "Who is trying to start beef with Dolly?" and: "Who is out here lying on Dolly's name?!"

SEE: Dolly Parton's Nashville home with husband Carl is not what you'd expect

Dolly recently shared her love for cornbread, biscuits, and brownies, with a partnership with cake brand Duncan Hines, releasing a collection of cake mixes with her face on the box.

Miley Cyrus' godmother has always been open about her sweet tooth, partnering with an ice cream brand in 2021, releasing a limited edition Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavour that drove fans wild with excitement.

Dolly Parton loves ice cream

To maintain her iconic figure, Dolly has a special morning routine that keeps her fit and healthy.

READ: Who is Dolly Parton's husband? Inside the singer's 56-year marriage to Carl Dean

The 77-year-old country singer follows up her morning coffee with an unusual exercise method, which she has branded "rejoicing exercises".

At 77, Dolly Parton has an incredible figure

The 9 To 5 hit-maker doesn't like going to the gym or sweating next to strangers, so instead bounds around her $400,000 Nashville home while shouting and jumping.

Dolly, who is a devout Christian, also manages to incorporate her morning prayers into the flurry of morning activity – and it sounds like it burns a lot of calories.

Dolly Parton's workout routine

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine for their My Monday Morning series, Dolly explained: "I create my own rejoicing exercises! I grew up in the Pentecostal church where we used to do a lot of shouting and jumping around. I keep my motor running in the mornings when I just shout through the house praising the Lord.

"It gave me an idea to create some easy exercises, and I’m making music to go along with it. Something that even people in wheelchairs or people that are older or sick can do."

REVEALED: Dolly Parton's $1million change to her appearance

The country music legend insists she doesn't do any other form of exercise, although her illustrious singing career no doubt keeps her very active too.

She added: "I thought I could create something joyful, where you were doing something for a reason rather than yourself. But that's the extent of my exercise. I'm not big on going to the gym… and I'm particular about who I sweat with."

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.