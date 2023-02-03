Maya Jama's £399 secret to super-toned bikini body The Love Island host is currently soaking up in the sun in South Africa

How incredible Maya Jama looks while presenting Love Island has been all anyone can talk about this season, and on Friday the host proved she's just as gorgeous as the contestants themselves, posing in a tiny black bikini.

The 28-year-old is currently in South Africa, ready to head into the famous villa to mix things up, but took time to give a quick health warning to her fans alongside her latest sizzling snap.

Alongside a video of herself in her swimwear, Maya wrote: "Use SPF," encouraging her fanbase to protect their skin in the sun – but all eyes were likely on her seriously sculpted figure.

Maya often posts clips of herself working hard in the gym, sharing that she isn't trying to lose or gain weight but is simply trying to get stronger, so does a lot of weighted exercises.

Maya Jama always looks amazing

To maintain her toned physique, Maya is also known to treat herself to body toning treatments, booking in for Shane Cooper's Body Defining Treatment on her thighs and stomach, to tighten and tone her muscles.

"This treatment simultaneously addresses both muscle and fat," Shane wrote on his Instagram. "It does this by using electromagnetic waves, to induce up to 36,000 supra-maximal forced muscle contractions during each session."

Shane Cooper keeps his prices confidential, however other clinics offer similar treatments for around £399.

Maya Jama has a relatable diet

Maya has a surprisingly relatable diet, sharing that she often has McDonald's for breakfast, but if she has time she'd go for granola, yoghurt and banana. As for what's in her fridge, Maya told Get The Gloss that all she has in there is canned red wine, celery, Actimel and yoghurts.

Whatever she's doing, it's clearly working as she looks sensational every time she steps out.

