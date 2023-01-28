Salma Hayek parties it up with Channing Tatum for celebratory night out The Magic Mike's Last Dance stars got the real experience

Salma Hayek is celebrating the release of her latest movie, Magic Mike's Last Dance, with Channing Tatum, the latter's last in the franchise.

The two decided to close out their journey on the film together by experiencing the real thing, the Magic Mike Live tour, which made a stop in Miami.

She shared a video of herself with some of her friends and Channing as well having the time of their lives at the show, dancing and singing along.

Salma also looked incredibly styled out at the show, pairing a hot pink tie-up shirt with a plunging lace top underneath and black wide-legged pants with hip cut-outs.

"I went to the @mmltour in #miami with 10 girlfriends and we had a blast!" she captioned her post.

"And if that was not enough we had the privilege to go with the creator of the Magic, the real #MagicMike @channingtatum. If you're in Miami don’t you dare miss it!"

Salma and Channing attended a Magic Mike Live show

Fans quickly began bombarding her comments section with flame and heart emojis galore as one simply deemed the clip: "Iconic."

"Salma would be a blast to hang with," another gushed, while one of the performers responded: "Thanks for coming to our show!! It was fun performing for you and your friends."

Miami was also the spot for the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere on Wednesday, and Salma definitely brought the heat with her daring look.

She wore a full fishnet dress that gave a peek at the black bikini set she wore underneath, emblazoned with a floral crocheted pattern, teamed with gold platforms and hoop earrings.

The actress attended the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere

The Eternals star posted a clip of herself getting ready for the carpet and proudly posing for the cameras, captioning it: "Magic was in the air last night in #Miami at the premiere of #MagicMikesLastDance! Don’t miss the joy of it on #ValentinesDay weekend!"

