Julianne Hough shares a video of her 'steamy attic' workout - watch

Julianne Hough has shared several videos which show her taking part in an exhausting looking workout on Sunday.

The singer, actress and dancer who is passionate about her health shared the insights into what she called a "steamy attic" workout on her Instagram story. See some of the former Dancing with the Stars professional and judge's grueling routine in the video below.

WATCH: Julianne Hough's "steamy attic" workout

Later in her Instagram stories, Julianne revealed to her followers that she was in fact working out with her family.

"My sister Sharee making us sweat" the dancer captioned one of her Instagram stories, before adding: "Let's go family workout" in another.

She then shared a photograph of all her family including her mom Marriann after the workout class, looking impressively photogenic despite all the difficult exercise they had recently completed.

The family all took part in the workout

Julianne is part of a famous as well as active family. Her brother Derek is also a professional dancer who made his breakthrough on Dancing with the Stars in the late aughts, meanwhile her sister Marabeth is also a singer, and her sister Katherine is a well-established esthetician.

The family's eldest child Sharee is a fitness coach and dance teacher, which explains why she was running the family workout session everyone was taking part in on Sunday.

The Transform singer is really into wellness and keeping fit. At the start of 2023, Julianne took to her Instagram to encourage her fans to kick start their own wellness journey, whether at the start of the year or any other time.

Derek named the workout a "steamy attic" session

She said: "I know New Years comes around and everyone believes that's when the year starts over - we can truly start a new year at any moment - but if that's what it takes to re commit to coming back to yourself, then I'm all for it!"

The Rock of Ages star is very active on social media, but she has been keeping her personal life more private since her divorce from Brooks Laich, which was finalised last year, and since she opened up about her sexuality in 2019.

