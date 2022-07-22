Julianne Hough suffers with unpleasant illness after bittersweet news The former DWTS judge is starring on Broadway

Julianne Hough has revealed that she has been battling an unpleasant illness following her birthday on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old took to her Instagram Stories this week to show off a very chic, off-duty look that consisted of white, wide-legged pants with a yellow hem and a matching shirt. However, in the process, she also revealed that she has been battling norovirus.

"The perfect post norovirus #ootd. Basically chic PJ's," she captioned the photo. Norovirus is also called the "winter vomiting bug" and is described as a "stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhea. It can be very unpleasant, but usually goes away in about two days".

Julianne appears to be over the worst of her illness as she later shared a video of herself dancing in her dressing room backstage at her Broadway show, POTUS. "Ain't no norovirus can keep me from getting to all of you babes," she captioned the fun clip.

Julianne's sickness comes after she shared the bittersweet news that her play will only run for one more month.

Julianne has been battling norovirus

"It's @potusbday’s final month in office! This has been one of my greatest and most fulfilling adventures yet and I love sharing these moments with all of you," she captioned a post that focused on behind-the-scenes moments with the cast.

The play is described as a "riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world".

Her recent ill health hasn't stopped her dancing

The synopsis reads: "One 4-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most will risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the Commander in Chief out of trouble."

POTUS has been praised by critics and fans, and Julianne recently received a standing ovation when her character made a passionate plea about healthcare.

