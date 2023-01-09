Julianne Hough makes a splash in red hot bikini as she shares glimpse of wellness retreat The star kicked off the new year with a health reset

Julianne Hough is kicking off the new year focusing on her health and wellness, and it sure seems it is already paying off.

In light of a new year and an opportunity to fully reset, the actress jetted off to California's We Care Spa, located in the picturesque Joshua Tree National Park area among the San Jacinto Mountains.

Her stay looked relaxing as ever, and she got the opportunity to dive in the pool, enjoy sunsets in the desert, and show off her impressive dancer's physique.

Julianne took to Instagram to share a video montage from her stay at the serene wellness spa, sharing clips in which she is getting some sweat out via sauna in a red string bikini, and repeating the same in a steam room donning another itty-bitty swimwear set.

She explained in her caption her motivation to kick off the year focusing on her health, writing: "Coming to a place where you can fully relax, release, re-center and focus on your gut health, your mental clarity and spiritual vibration is my idea of a party!"

"To be there during the full moon in cancer was also so powerful and the incredible group that happened to be there during my stay was so special," she added, noting: "Beautiful like minded souls on a never ending journey of health and happiness."

It looks like Julianne got the most of her stay

During her stay, she also enjoyed tarot card readings, early morning yoga, wellness treatments, and restful naps on hanging lounge beds.

Encouraging her fans to kick start their own wellness journey, whether at the start of the year or any other time, she said: "I know New Years comes around and everyone believes that's when the year starts over - we can truly start a new year at any moment - but if that's what it takes to re commit to coming back to yourself, then I'm all for it!"

The wellness retreat looks like the perfect spot to escape

Fans were all for getting a glimpse of her restful start to the year, taking to the comments section under her post to write: "Love and totally agree with hitting the restart button at any time!" and: "This is the ultimate dream," as well as: "Looks very therapeutic," plus another fan added: "That place looks incredible."

The actress concluded her inspiring post by writing: "Healing can be the death hole of [expletive] sometimes, but it can also be nurturing and fun!"

