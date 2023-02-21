Princess Kate steps up health precautions at public engagements Did you notice the Princess of Wales' change in behaviour?

Princess Kate appears to have stepped up her efforts to safeguard her health recently, taking several measures to ensure she stays well.

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales visited the Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough, wearing a face covering. While a mask was standard procedure for the royals in the depths of the pandemic, Princess Kate hadn't worn one for several months before her latest engagement.

It is likely the 41-year-old wore the mask to protect the elderly residents of the care home, though the royal appears to have taken several steps to safeguard her health in the last few weeks.

At the BAFTAs, Princess Kate opted to wear long gloves, and while they were undeniably stylish, we suspect there was more to her choice than a fashion statement.

Were Princess Kate's gloves a health precaution?

With germs easily transferred via our hands, the Princess of Wales' gloves provided an extra level of protection against Covid and common colds and flu.

In addition, during a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Princess Kate could be seen helping herself to hand sanitiser – a smart move to protect herself from illness.

Princess Kate helped herself to hand sanitiser during a hospital visit

For the hospital visit, Princess Kate also opted to remove her engagement and eternity rings, reportedly for hygiene reasons.

We wonder whether Queen Consort Camilla's recent bout of Covid has encouraged Princess Kate to step up her game when it comes to preventing illness?

As far as we know, Prince William's wife has not yet tested positive for coronavirus, though in July 2021, she self-isolated after coming into contact with someone with the virus.

Her husband tested positive in April 2020, but Princess Kate managed to avoid the illness – perhaps due to her strong immune system, likely bolstered by her healthy and active lifestyle.

Prince William behaved in an unexpected way when he was unwell with the virus - do you remember?

WATCH: Prince William's unexpected behaviour during Covid

During her visit to the nursing home on Tuesday, Princess Kate heard about how those at the end of their lives are supported at the Oxford House Nursing Home, learning how the use of technology stimulates and enriches the daily lives of residents.

The royal will also join residents taking part in a pancake-making activity to mark Shrove Tuesday, before visiting the home's award-winning garden to meet with staff and volunteers.

