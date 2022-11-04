The real reason Kate Middleton loves outdoor activities – revealed

The Princess of Wales is famed for her love of outdoor pursuits, and there's an important reason she loves sailing, hiking and skiing, among other outdoor activities.

SEE: Princess of Wales proves she's just like us during small mishap on latest royal visit

Princess Kate recently became patron of 33-year-old Captain Preet Chandi's latest expedition across Antarctica, which sees the army medical officer aim to cross the 1,000-mile terrain solo, and unsupported.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Kate gets into the sporty spirit during London visit

The royal reportedly chose to become patron of Captain Chandi's efforts due to being a champion of the benefits of being out and about in nature.

READ: The real reason Prince William didn't party with Princess Kate at Freshers' Week

MORE: The rainy day style that Prince William and Kate have inherited from the Queen

"The Princess has long been an advocate of the huge impact the outdoors can have on our wellbeing and the life skills it nurtures, such as confidence and resilience," said Kensington Palace.

The royal is right to appreciate the benefits of being in nature. According to mental health charity Mind, spending time in nature has been found to help with mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.

Princess Kate appreciates the important role the outdoors plays in mental health

The charity says that research into ecotherapy (a type of treatment which involves doing activities outside in nature) has been shown to help with mild to moderate depression.

SEE: Prince William and Kate return to royal duties in first joint engagement after family break - best photos

The Princess of Wales is vocal in her support of mental health charities, even teaming up with Prince William to record a special programme with BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat in honour of World Mental Health Day.

Princess Kate champions mental health awareness

The youth-focused news programme invited the royal couple to lead a discussion with campaigners and experts in the field of mental health.

Touching on the variety of ways to cope with mental health struggles, Princess Kate said: "There's no right or wrong, different things will work for different people."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.