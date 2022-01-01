Sarah Ferguson takes symbolic trip with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie - details

The Duchess of York has been pictured with her daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie during a skiing holiday to Verbier.

Duchess Sarah went arm-in-arm with her daughters and their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank on a night out in the exclusive Swiss ski resort. The ladies appeared in high spirits as they headed out for the evening, all bundled up against the cold in photos published on the MailOnline. There was no sign of Beatrice's infant daughter Sienna or Eugenie's son August, who are understood to be on the trip with them, marking the royal babies' first family holiday abroad.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father Prince Andrew has remained at his Royal Lodge home inside the Queen's Windsor estate.

The trip marks the first time the York family has been able to return to their beloved Verbier resort together since the coronavirus pandemic began.

It is also the first time new additions Sienna and August have joined them on a group family holiday so the trip will no doubt be an extra special occasion. The upmarket Swiss resort has been a firm favourite with the Yorks ever since Beatrice and Eugenie were little.

The Yorks love Verbier and this year's trip is extra special

Their love of skiing has been passed down by their mother, who first visited Verbier, in the canton of Valais, when she was 16 but started skiing at the age of three. She also briefly worked as a chalet girl before joining the royal family.

"Since that first visit, I have regularly returned for holidays to Verbier," Sarah previously told Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste. "My family has followed me over the years. We feel free and happy, we feel at home. Anyway, I call it 'my home'."

The Duchess of York has passed her love of skiing down to her girls

It was the locals' warmth and their fine food that drew the Duchess in. "There is a sense of welcome. The people of Valais take the time to listen to you, support you if necessary," she said.

It was reported last year that Duchess Sarah and Prince Andrew had put their luxury Verbier abode, Chalet Helora, on the market for £18.6million, six years after buying it.

