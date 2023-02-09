King Charles bemused by Princess Diana's ski slope silliness in viral clip The royals were joined by Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew in Switzerland

Archive footage of Princess Diana and her sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson being silly on a ski slope has gone viral, racking up 2.6 million views on TikTok

In the video from Switzerland in 1988, Princess Diana and the Duchess of York struggle to gain composure as they suffer a ski-based mishap, with their then-husbands King Charles and Prince Andrew watching on in bemusement.

WATCH: Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson's ski slope mishap

While the royal brothers seem miffed by the silly behaviour of their wives, TikTok has gone wild for the sweet moment between the sisters-in-law.

"I swear I can hear Diana scream laughing," one commented, while another wrote: "They're dying of laughter, I just know it."

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana larked about on the ski slopes

A third commented on Sarah and Diana's relationship, writing: "Their silliness was amazing. They always got into trouble together."

The trip saw the royal foursome take to the Swiss mountains in Klosters, though it sadly ended in tragedy when King Charles narrowly missed an avalanche that killed his friend Major Hugh Lindsay.

King Charles and Prince Andrew were bemused by the antics of their wives

King Charles' near miss in Switzerland

King Charles was skiing with his friend at the time, but neither the Princess of Wales nor the Duchess of York were on the mountain when the avalanche occurred.

In Andrew Morton's book, Diana: Her True Story, which was written from transcripts from the late Princess of Wales, the reason for her absence was revealed.

"I had flu, I had been in bed for two days. Third day in bed," Diana said of the day tragedy struck, before explaining that Sarah Ferguson returned to the chalet to join her.

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana were not on the slopes when the avalanche fell

"Both of us were in the chalet and we heard this helicopter go up. I said to her: 'There's been an avalanche,' and she said: 'Something's gone wrong.'"

The two royal wives were left in the dark about what had happened. They were informed a member of the party had died, but Diana continued: "Fergie and I, and we didn't know who it was."

Upon learning of their friend's tragic death, King Charles, Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson travelled back to the UK with Hugh Lindsay's body, where his wife, Sarah, who worked at Buckingham Palace, was waiting.

