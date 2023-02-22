Zara Tindall teases husband Mike about sporting skills in sweet moment at home

Mike Tindall is known for his skill as a rugby player, but it turns out there's one sport he's not so confident at – and his wife, Zara Tindall was more than happy to point it out during a new interview.

The royal couple sat down for an interview with betting company William Hill to talk about their careers and love of horse racing, with the cosy chat taking place in their beautiful kitchen.

Mike and Zara's chemistry is immediately evident during the chat, with Princess Anne's daughter gently ribbing her husband about his lack of talent when it comes to skiing.

"He's less skillful," Zara said of Mike's skills on the slopes. "He doesn't turn, he just takes people out," she continued with a giggle.

Mike took umbrage with his wife's claim, adding: "Well hang on, that's false, I don't think I've ever taken anyone out, apart from myself."

Mike and Zara Tindall enjoy skiing together

Despite jokily taking offence to Zara's jibe, Mike has shared a similar opinion in the past, telling the Telegraph: "Zara skis very well but is happy to take it easy around me. She will often wait for me when I'm on my snowboard but she can really whizz around if she needs to."

The professional sportsman has a good reason he lacks Zara's skiing talent, though. "When I was 15, rugby took over and there wasn't time to ski anymore," he admitted, before adding: "I didn't ski again until I was 33."

Zara Tindall has been skiing since childhood

Zara has also spoken about giving up certain sports in the past in order to concentrate on other disciplines. Speaking to Mike in the first instalment of his podcast, The Mike Drop, she revealed: "I didn't ride at school, I just played sport the whole time. I loved hockey, tennis, athletics, swimming. There was too much going on, I couldn't fit [horse riding] in."

Zara and Mike share many active hobbies

Zara of course went on to become an accomplished rider, but Mike revealed she has skills in many other areas: "You always said you could have been a sprinter or a gymnast."

With such multi-talented parents, we wonder which skills Mike and Zara's children Mia, Lena and Lucas have inherited?

