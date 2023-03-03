Why James, Viscount Severn isn't on family trip – but sister Lady Louise Windsor is The Wessexes were seen skiing, but son James, Viscount Severn wasn't with them

On Thursday, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were photographed alongside their daughter Lady Louise Windsor at an exclusive Swiss ski resort, but their son, James, Viscount Severn was not with the family.

While the rest of the Wessexes were off skiing, James was at home in Berkshire studying. The 15-year-old is enrolled at the Eagle House School, and the half-term break for him ended on 20 February. James will no doubt be taking his studies seriously as he approaches his GCSEs and will soon be deciding which college to go to.

Although Lady Louise is also in education, this past week has been the February vacation for the university, with the term beginning again on 6 March.

Edward and Sophie often strive to give their children a normal life, with the pair forgoing Prince and Princess titles and often not appearing in the spotlight.

James' only official appearances last year saw him celebrating the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and mourning her sad death.

James will be at school studying

The young royal has previously accompanied his parents on skiing trips and last year was spotted alongside them during a trip to St. Moritz.

The family are all very keen skiers and looked confident as they hit the slopes together, after arriving via private jet.

Lady Louise is studying English at the prestigious Scottish university, which is where Prince William and Princess Kate first met when they were studying, after receiving the required grades in her A-levels.

Lady Louise hit the slopes with Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex (Backgrid)

In a statement released at the time, a royal spokesperson announced: "Having received her A-Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English."

Louise had previously studied at St Mary's School in Ascot. Her chosen subjects were English, History, Politics and Drama.

Louise was just two days into her studies when her grandmother passed away, and she quickly arrived at Balmoral, which is a two-hour drive from the university, to be with her family.

