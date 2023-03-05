Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her unreal abs as she dances in crop top and leggings The Wednesday actress has one of the most fun exercise routines in Hollywood

It's no secret that Catherine Zeta-Jones is a talented performer. The 53-year-old Hollywood star formerly picked up an Oscar for her glittering performance in Chicago back in 2003.

And on Saturday, the wife of Michael Douglas showed off her enviable moves as she took to her Instagram Story, dancing to The Weeknd's I Feel It Coming in a playful video shared with her 5.2 million followers. Catherine looked phenomenal in the clip as she rocked an ab-baring crop top and sporty leggings. Take a look below…

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones dances in a sporty crop top and leggings

"It's the weekend!!!!" the Wednesday star penned over her post-workout clip, sharing a glimpse at her lavish home gym inside the $4.7million home in Westchester, New York.

The mother-of-two's impressive abs and toned physique are a testament to her dedicated workout routine, though it's more fun than you may think.

Catherine loves to dance as part of her exercise routine

Catherine has previously spoken about her passion for dance as a way to keep fit, telling The Telegraph: "I have a ballet barre in my gym.

"I turn the music up so loud that the walls are pulsating, and I go for it for an hour. I also hula-hoop, walk on the treadmill, and do the elliptical [machine]. I try to keep the whole body working."

In an interview with W magazine, the actress also revealed that her exercise routine involves "swimming, tennis, Peloton, [using her] home gym and tap dancing".

The Hollywood star glows on the red carpet

It's not the first time Catherine has impressed her fans with her joyous approach to health and fitness. Last summer, the actress showed off her impressive yoga skills as she enjoyed a morning flow onboard a superyacht wearing a backless black swimsuit.

The star stunned fans by doing yoga on a yacht

"Easy like Sunday morning," penned Catherine, showing off her toned legs and wowing fans with her impressive core strength. Fans were left stunned, taking to the comments to leave a flurry of heart-eye emojis and flame emojis.

"OMG your figure is amazing," wrote one fan, whilst another asked: "Amazing… how many years of practice does it take to be this flexible?"

