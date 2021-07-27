Catherine Zeta-Jones is a vision in bikini during sun-soaked getaway The actress, 51, looked phenomenal

Catherine Zeta-Jones put on a show-stopping display in a white bikini during her vacation with husband, Michael Douglas.

The Prodigal Son actress took to Instagram with an artistic black-and-white selfie which also put her fabulous figure on show.

In the image, Catherine struck a pose wearing the two-piece and added a hot pink chair to the mix too.

The caption read: "I like a pink chair every now and again!" and her photo was met with an array of compliments.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her impressive yoga moves in a swimsuit

"Love the contrast," wrote one, while plenty more called her, "beautiful," and others branded Catherine, "a vision".

The star has swapped New York for Majorca this summer and is making the most of the glorious weather and opportunity to get away.

While on holiday, she celebrated happy family news as she was also able to reunite with her beloved parents, Patricia and David, who have joined her family over there from Wales.

Catherine blew fans away with her photo

This is the first time that Catherine has been able to see her mom and dad since the start of the pandemic in 2020, and she wanted to share the happy news with her fans on social media.

She delighted fans with images on a boat at sea, with her parents by her side.

"Just loving being with my Mam and Dad after being apart for so long. They are just the best, they give me so much joy. I am blessed, truly blessed."

Catherine was thrilled to be reunited with her parents while on vacation

Catherine and Michael share two children together, Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18, and they're following in their famous father's footsteps with their passion for performing.

The mum-of-two previously told HELLO!: "They're very musical, so we sing through life - which is a great treat for me because my husband… well, I love him, but he can't sing a note."

