Catherine Zeta-Jones commands attention in ab-baring workout gear to reveal exciting news

Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones left fans stunned on Thursday when she shared a video of herself strutting towards a camera and twirling to reveal her long glossy hair.

Wearing an ab-baring crop top and figure-hugging grey leggings, the 51-year-old showed off her enviable figure in a chic activewear co-ord as she teased the latest drop for her brand, Casa Zeta-Jones.

"I’ve got something exciting to tell you! But I can’t just yet!! Until Friday…" wrote the star, causing a stir amongst her fans who were desperate to find out her news.

Taking to the comments to place their bets on what the star's exciting news could be, one fan wrote: "Omg!!!! maybe sneakers or fitness wear! I can’t wait," whilst another excitedly shared: "Whatever it is I love it already!"

Many fans were thrilled to discover Catherine could be bringing out a new activewear line or a footwear collection, given that her brand Casa Zeta-Jones teases a 'Dance Leisure' category on the site.

Catherine stunned fans in a matching crop top and leggings set

It would come at little surprise if the glamorous mother-of-two revealed her news was fitness related, given that she leads a healthy active lifestyle herself and often leaves fans envious of her svelte figure and impressive yoga and dance skills.

Catherine has never looked better – and now the Oscar-winner has detailed her daily diet, revealing everything she eats in 24 hours in a video for Harper's Bazaar.

The star has always lead a healthy, active lifestyle

Opting for a balanced diet and never shying away from the odd treat, it's no wonder the actress has a deceptively radiant appearance for her age.

The star told the publication that the weekend is her family time when she sits down for a good "British" breakfast with husband Michael Douglas and their children, Dylan and Carys. They dine on imported British bacon, sausages, baked beans, scrambled eggs – and "for the American contingent" of her family, they have French toast from Martha Stewart's cook book. Delicious.

