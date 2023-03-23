Gwyneth Paltrow's controversial wellness routine: IVs, bone broth and intermittent fasting

Gwyneth Paltrow made headlines this week after she appeared in court to resolve a lawsuit against her for allegedly crashing into a man while skiing in Deer Valley, on Flagstaff Mountain.

Yet the Academy Award-winning actress' trial over the 2016 skiing collision with Terry Sanderson isn't the only thing that has caused a stir. The 50-year-old star recently lifted the lid on her daily wellness routine during an episode of Dear Media's podcast The Art of Being Well - and TikTok has a lot to say about it.

What is Gwneth Paltrow's wellness routine?

While hooked up to an IV, Gwyneth described her diet as a mix of intermittent fasting and practices that "support her detox", specifically highlighting coffee in the morning, bone broth at lunch, and eating paleo at dinner.

"I usually eat something at about 12. And in the morning I have some things that won't spike my blood sugar," explained the Goop founder, before going on to explain that soup or bone broth are her go-to options for lunch. She also exercises for at least an hour every day.

"For dinner, I try to eat according to paleo. So lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox," she added.

The Oscar-winning actress follows a disciplined lifestyle routine

Gwyneth's alarmingly restrictive diet didn't go down too well with fans on TikTok, who raised valid points about disordered eating. "Bone broth is fantastic, but it is not a meal," wrote one viewer, as another penned: "This is heartbreaking."

"These comments make me smile. We are so over the almond mom culture being normal. I love it," chimed in a third fan.

TikTok viewers weren't a fan of Gwyneth's daily diet

If you're not familiar with the term 'almond mom,' it's a phrase coined by Gen Z to describe a mother who has grown up with the toxic diet culture of the nineties. It is thankfully a mindset society is working hard to discourage, instead embracing a balanced approach to food and fitness.

Did Gwyneth Paltrow respond to the backlash surrounding her wellness routine?

Yes, she did. Shortly after Dear Media's clip went viral on TikTok, Gwyneth took to Instagram to address the controversy via an Instagram Q&A.

"I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time. So, I've been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory. So, lots of cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation. It's been working really well."

The actress defended her wellness routine on Instagram

Gwyneth also told her 8.3 million Instagram followers that her appearance on the podcast was meant to be "a transparent look at a conversation between me and my doctor" and "not meant to be advice for anybody else."

"This is not to say I eat this way all day, every day," she continued. "And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want. You know, eating french fries and whatever. My baseline really has been to try to be healthy and eat foods that will really calm the system down."

Gwyneth may have been quick to clear up the confusion surrounding her seemingly restrictive daily diet, but that doesn't mean her approach to wellness is safe to replicate. Always remember that just because a celebrity promotes a certain type of lifestyle, it may not work for you. Balance is key!

