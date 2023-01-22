Gwyneth Paltrow leaves fans in awe of her physique in video from her luxurious bathroom The star had a chat about one of her Goop products

If there is anyone to follow when it comes to wellness knowledge and fitness inspiration, it is of course Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, who has left fans in awe with her latest video from inside her bathroom posing in her lingerie.

The proof is in the pudding in her latest social media post, as she took a moment to spark a conversation about one of her very own products, though fans and her celebrity friends alike were too distracted by her ultra-fit bod to answer any questions.

The star never shies away from detailing what she is doing these days to keep up with her health, and her new video chatting from her bathroom left fans with little doubt that they should follow suit.

Gwyneth took to Instagram to share a clip of herself from her marble bathroom in her Los Angeles home, appearing candid as ever not only as she admitted to a question she had about how to use one of her own products, but also baring it all posing in black underwear.

"Okay, I have a question for the girls in the Goop office," she said, approaching the camera from a corner of her bathroom wearing Goop's GOOPGENES Lift + Depuff Eye Masks, which run for $125.

She then asked: "Guys, which way do I wear these things," flipping them from one side to the next, though maintaining: "I mean they work either way." The Iron Man actress added in the caption: "No matter which way you wear them, they are the best I've ever tried," though her impressive physique distracted fans from offering much help.

The star appeared candid as ever

"Too busy staring at your perfect body to notice anything else," jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer wrote, as others said: "I am seriously looking at your insane body!!!!" plus another friend of Gwyneth's commented: "GP I can't process that you are 50."

The mother-of-two reached the big age milestone in September of 2022, and opened up about her feelings regarding the age in an essay for Goop. She wrote: "I am struck by how, for both of my parents, 50 seemed like a reckoning. For my mother, it was a culmination of the wonderous, the highs, the loves, the art. For my father, a culmination of sorrows."

Gwyneth shared the most epic of photos in honor of her birthday

Talking of accepting her age, she wrote: "A collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters," she said, listing off graying hair, oven burns, the effects of pregnancy, and even the scars of a finger being smashed in a window long ago.

"I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity."

