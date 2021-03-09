Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about weight gain with surprising diet confession The Goop founder confessed she craved wine and pasta

Gwyneth Paltrow has made it no secret that her toned figure is the result of healthy foods and regular exercise, but like many people, she relaxed her diet following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Goop founder, 48, got candid about gaining 14 pounds during lockdown, which saw her swap her fruits and vegetables for pasta and cheese.

At the latest In Goop Health - The At Home Summit, Gwyneth said: "I was absolutely no holds barred. I gained 14lbs and my gut was a mess.

"But I just didn't want to do anything about it, really. I felt like my wine and my pasta and biscuits and crackers and cheese were getting me through."

Gwyneth Paltrow makes healthy lunch with husband Brad

Nine weeks ago, however, Gwyneth started an intuitive fasting program which has seen her lose 11 pounds - but we think she looks great whatever her diet!

Despite admitting she is very "disciplined" when it comes to sticking to her diet, the Iron Man actress did reveal that she was craving a cocktail.

"I remember when I started this intuitive fasting program January 3, I thought, all I could think about was, 'When can I have a cocktail again?'" Gwyneth added.

Gwyneth (pictured in January 2020) revealed she gained 14 pounds during lockdown

"You know me, I don’t cheat, I don’t break, I’m so disciplined and I was like, I can’t do this. Then I started to feel so good after about 60 days in.

"And now I’m starting to feel so good that I’m like, yeah, I would drink if I could, maybe, but not seven days a week anymore. I don’t want to go back to that."

The actress cooks healthy meals with her husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth also recently shared a look at her favourite meals as she whipped up a healthy lunch with husband Brad Falchuk. The mother of-two posted the clip on her Instagram page, which showed her making a chicken and vegetable dish.

She wrote: "Today’s lunch-break chop: simple grilled chicken and roasted veg salad. I coated the chicken breast in fresh herbs, olive oil and lemon juice, then grilled them up in my little grill pan. Throw in some roasted veg and avocado and top with homemade vinaigrette. A cute lunch date doesn’t hurt either."

