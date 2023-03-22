Gwyneth Paltrow surprises fans as she breaks silence amid ski trial Gwyneth is accused of crashing into a man while skiing; plaintiff Terry Sanders is suing for $300,000

Gwyneth Paltrow wished Reese Witherspoon a happy birthday and praised her "great energy," at the same time as her trial resumed Wednesday over a 2016 skiing collision.

"I took this snap as you guys were leaving that great trip. There was so much good energy in that carLook at that smile," Gwyneth captioned the picture which showed Reese, Karlie Kloss and a third friend sitting on a golf cart. All looked fresh faced and Reese wore a blue and white striped shirt, with a canary yellow baseball cap.

Gwynnie shared this picture of her friend Reese

Reese and Gwyneth became friends in 2009 when they spent Thanksgiving together in London. They both publicly support one another's business ventures, and Reese once told Oprah Winfrey that she considered Gwyneth a "dear friend".

The GOOP founder returned to court on Wednesday March 22 in Park City, Utah. She has been accused of crashing into a man while skiing in the popular ski resort of Deer Valley, on Flagstaff Mountain, in 2016.

Terry Sanders, a retired optometrist, is suing the star after the February 26, 2016 incident for $300,000. He first filed for damages in January 2019, with an initial asking of $3.1million.

However the wellness guru claims he was the one to crash into her, and has countersued for $1 should she win, as well as for her legal expenses to be covered.

Gwyneth is being sued by Terry Sanders

Sanders, 76, claims the collision was a result of negligence, and that it left him with both physical injuries – including four broken ribs and a permanent traumatic brain injury – as well as emotional distress.

The actress called the lawsuit "a meritless claim," and claims that not only does she remember what happened "clearly," but that the suit is "an attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth".

At the time of the collison, Gwyneth was skiing with both her ski instructor, Eric Christiansen – who in her countersuit she claims did see the accident and believed her to not be at fault – and her son, Moses Martin, 16, who she shares with ex-husband, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin.

Sanders initially sued four years ago, two years after the incident

The Oscar-winning actress' lawyer also announced during opening statements that Moses would be testifying in his mom's defense, to maintain that he saw her further downhill than Sanders. Under Utah law, it is responsibility of the skier who is higher on the mountain's to give those below the right of way.

Her daughter Apple, 18, and her husband Brad Falchuk will also be testifying.

The trial is expected to last longer than a week.

