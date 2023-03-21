All we know about Gwyneth Paltrow's lawsuit over Utah ski accident The Goop founder is standing trial in Utah over a 2016 skiing accident

Gwyneth Paltrow is in court on Tuesday, March 21st, in Park City, Utah, to resolve a lawsuit against her for allegedly crashing into a man while skiing in the popular ski resort of Deer Valley, on Flagstaff Mountain.

Terry Sanders, a retired optometrist, is suing the star after the February 26, 2016 incident for $300,000. He first filed for damages in January 2019, with an initial asking of $3.1million.

However the wellness guru claims he was the one to crash into her, and has countersued for $1 should she win, as well as for her legal expenses to be covered.

Sanders, 76, claims the collision was a result of negligence, and that it left him with both physical injuries – including four broken ribs and a permanent traumatic brain injury – as well as emotional distress.

The Associated Press reports that during opening statements on the first day of the trial, the Goop founder's lawyer, Steve Owens, called the lawsuit "utter B.S." while Sanderson's attorneys claimed: "Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control."

They added: "Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured."

The star was photographed using a notebook with her initials on it to shield herself from reporters

Meanwhile the actress called the lawsuit "a meritless claim," and that not only does she remember what happened "clearly," but that the suit is "an attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth."

At the time of the collison, Paltrow was skiing with both her ski instructor, Eric Christiansen – who in her countersuit she claims did see the accident and believed her to not be at fault – and her son, Moses Martin, 16, who she shares with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin.

Sanders initially sued four years ago, two years after the incident

The Oscar-winning actress' lawyer also announced during opening statements that Moses would be testifying in his mom's defense, to maintain that he saw her further downhill than Sanders – under Utah law, it is the skier who is higher on the mountain's responsibility to give those below the right of way – and lying on the ground after the crash.

Both Sanders and Paltrow were in attendance during opening day of the trial, which the AP reports is slated to last longer than a week.

