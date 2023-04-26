Olivia Rodrigo shares bare-faced bedroom photo – but it's who she's with that has fans saying the same thing

The "good 4 u" singer has maintained a low profile while she works on her new album

Olivia Rodrigo may be a lowkey presence on the public scene as she works on her second album, but her social media feed remains as active as ever.

Her latest photo was definitely one to cause a stir among her fans, sharing a snap of herself laying in bed, covering herself up with a sheet.

© Instagram Olivia shared a photo of herself in bed while her cat snuggled up beside her

While her focus was on the camera, flashing a bright smile, laying next to the 20-year-old and fast asleep was her pet cat, looking as adorable as could be snuggled up to its pillow.

Referencing her partner in bed, Olivia quoted a lyric from the Katy Perry party anthem "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)," writing: "There's a stranger in my bed. There's a pounding in my head."

Fans got in on the Katy Perry mood with her, several of them inundating her comments section with the follow-up lyric from the track, saying: "Glitter all over the room."

Some of them went even further with the lyrics, while many others inquired about the singer's sophomore record, leaving comments like: "New album when?" and: "That cat knows more about OR2 than everyone else here."

VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo turns heads in "good 4 u" music video

Olivia burst onto the scene in early 2021 with "driver's license," with her debut hit becoming an instant smash, followed by other top five hits like "good 4 u" and "deja vu," wrapped into a neat bow with the success of parent album Sour, which was a critical and commercial success and won the singer three Grammy Awards.

While she looks back fondly on the era on her social feed, she did reveal earlier in 2022 that work on a second album was already underway while in the midst of a North American and European tour in support of the debut record.

Speaking with Billboard ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards (where she scored seven nods), Olivia said: "I have a title for my next album and a few songs.

© Getty Images The singer is working on her second album to follow-up on 2021's "SOUR"

"It's really exciting to think about the next world that's coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I'm trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now."

