I'm a Celebrity star Janice Dickinson's teeth makeover: before and after transformation

Janice Dickinson, 68, is currently taking part in I'm A Celebrity for the second time, following her first stint in the show in 2007.

The outspoken supermodel and former America's Next Top Model judge enchanted viewers last time, coming in second place, and viewers are enjoying her just as much this time around, with many wowed by Janice's glorious white smile.

Janice's teeth are remarkably straight and white, leading viewers to wonder what she's done to her smile. We consulted top dentist Dr. Simon Chard, co-founder of oral care brand PÄRLA for his opinion on what Janice has done to her teeth.

© Getty Janice Dickinson teeth before and after transformation

Janice has always had straight teeth, dating right back to when she was on I'm A Celeb the first time, but Dr. Chard believes she's had further work done to her smile.

"It looks like she initially had a full set of crowns, which have been replaced recently in a brighter shade of white," he told HELLO!

A dental crown is a tooth-shaped cap that is applied over a natural tooth, normally if the tooth is weakened or decayed, but can also be used for cosmetic reasons.

© Rex Janice Dickinson has had work done on her smile

Given that Janice took part in a disgusting eating challenge earlier this week, we hope she's remembering to take care of her teeth!

Her second time in the show hasn't been plain sailing. During filming, Janice tripped over a cable in the dark, hitting her head on the floor which caused a concussion, according to The Mirror. The publication revealed that Janice was treated for a fractured skull and had to leave the show.

© ITV/REX/Shutterstock Janice Dickinson is appearing on I'm A Celebrity for the second time

According to The Sun, the incident was “terrifying” with several of the campmates rushing to Janice’s aid before she was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

