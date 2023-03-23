Salma Hayek's billionaire heiress stepdaughter Mathilde is following in her dad's footsteps The actress' stepdaughter, 21, is the heiress to the Kering fortune

Salma Hayek's stepdaughter, 22-year-old Mathilde "Tildie" Pinault, the eldest daughter of François-Henri Pinault, is certainly one lucky girl.

Not only does she have an award-winning actress as her stepmother, but she is the billionaire heiress of her dad's multi-billion dollar luxury goods company, Kering.

Mathilde, born in 2001 – Salma and her dad married in 2009 – is the luxury industry titan's first and only daughter with his ex-wife, Dorethée Lepère, who François was married to from 1996 until 2004. He also shares with his first wife 25-year-old François, as well as his daughter with Salma, Valentina, 15, and a son with model Linda Evangelista, Augustin, 16.

WATCH: Salma Hayek's Family Life

Loading the player...

MORE: Salma Hayek's daughter's appearance is the talk of Hollywood for head-turning reason

The French-native, though heiress to the Kering dynasty by blood – the luxury conglomerate owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, and more – seems to be putting in the work to follow in her father's, and grandfather's, footsteps.

According to her LinkedIn page, since 2020, Mathilde has been enrolled as a student in France's Emlyon Business School.

MORE: Salma Hayek breaks the internet in sexy striptease – and Antonio Banderas approves

The school is located in Écully, Lyon, and during her time there she has focused on economic studies and social science.

The Pinault family attended several of their fashion brands' fashion shows together recently

Mathilde also has an interest in professional horseback riding, which she has been doing from an early age.

MORE: Salma Hayek and lookalike daughter Valentina twin in red-hot gowns at 2023 Oscars

MORE: Salma Hayek wows in sheer lace look nobody was expecting

Her dad, François, is a billionaire heir himself, and though he is now the CEO of both Kering, since 2005, and investment holding company Artémis, since 2003, both were founded by his father, François Pinault, in 1963.

Mathile, François, and Salma attended the House of Gucci premiere, which told the story of the fashion house which Kering owns

François Sr., 86, has a net worth of $41.7 billion, while his son, 60, has a networth of $7 billion. Their company also has a billionaire net worth, a reported $76 billion as of March 2023.

Meanwhile, Salma, who has had a decades-long career in acting as well as several high-profile fashion partnerships through the years, has a net worth of $200 million.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.