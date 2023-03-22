Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Pinault: Everything you need to know Valentina is the daughter of the Desperado actress and her husband François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek and her husband, billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault, are often in the spotlight. But what about their teenage daughter Valentina?

The young star recently gained attention in the media after she was seen attending the Oscars Vanity Fair after party with her mother.

Salma and her daughter at the Oscars in 2023

As the daughter of a Hollywood movie star and the CEO whose luxury goods company owns brands such as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, it can be assumed Valentina lives a far from ordinary life. And with the teenager spending more time out and about on the red carpet with her parents, more and more is coming out about her interesting existence.

Join HELLO! as we explore everything there is to know about Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina.

How old is Valentina Paloma Pinault?

Salma and François-Henri's daughter is 15 years old. The teenager was born on September 21, 2007.

Salma, François-Henri and Valentina in 2012

In April 2008, the Magic Mike's Last Dance actress told the Spanish edition of People magazine that having Valentina was: "The most incredible experience I have had in my life – and I have done a lot.

"I am sure that there are plenty of women that say 'God, what a marvellous life, she can do this or that,'" the Hollywood star continued. "But there is nothing that I have done that is more incredible than to have a child."

On Valentina's 15th birthday, her mother shared a collection of photos and penned a tribute to her via her Instagram which read: "Happy fifteen years to my beloved quinceañera. Valentina, you are my everything, thank you for lighting up our lives with the strength of your wonderful spirit. It is a privilege to be your Mom. I love you with all my heart."

Valentina joining her mom at the premiere of Puss in Boots

Salma's use of the term "Quinceañera" is a reference to her Mexican culture, as a quinceañera is the Mexican and Spanish tradition of celebrating a girl's transition into womanhood on their fifteenth birthday. The girl celebrating her 15th birthday is known as the quinceañera during these celebrations.

What language does Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina speak?

The House of Gucci actress' daughter is trilingual. Valentina grew up in a family home where Spanish, English and French were all used.

And while the celebrity teenager is yet to make hundreds of appearances in front of the world's media like her mother, she has already had opportunities to demonstrate her impressive language skills when out in public supporting her parents.

Salma’s Hollywood Walk of Fame inauguration

For example, when Valentina accompanied her mom to her inauguration on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2021, the then-14-year-old gave fluent interviews to Spanish-speaking publications as well as English-speaking ones.

But Valentina has been impressing with her language skills ever since she could talk. Back in 2013, the Express reported that when Salma's daughter was just five years old, she was already shaming her parent's own less than fluent attempts to be trilingual.

"[I've now been living] like five years in Paris (sic) and I still can't speak French and it's so humiliating..." Salma told the paper. "Not only [does Valentina] have to translate everything for me, but she has developed the talent for imitating… she makes fun of us.

Valentina and Salma arriving at the Oscars after party

"She can imitate me trying to speak English and me trying to speak French," the From Dusk Till Dawn actress continued light-heartedly: "She can do any accent and I can't speak any language!"

In a joint interview with her mother for Vogue Mexico in 2022, Valentina said she loved the connection she felt with her mother when they speak Spanish together.

"When we are with more people, I like it because it is like a secret because nobody speaks Spanish because, with my dad, I speak French," she told the publication.

Salma agreed, adding: "I think it reinforces unity, the family bond; it strengthens the bond we have."

How old was Salma when she had her daughter?

Salma Hayek was 41-years-old when she had her daughter Valentina Paloma in 2007. Her husband, François-Henri was 44.

Salma with Valentina, François-Henri, Mathilde, François and Augustin

François-Henri was married once prior to when he met Salma, and he had two children from his previous marriage to Dorothée Lepère: François, 25, and Mathilde, 22. The businessman was also in a relationship with Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista between the years 2005 to 2006, and they have a son together: 16-year-old Augustin James.

While her husband's relationship with Augustin was once strained by a custody dispute, Salma appears to have always been a loving step-mom to her three step-children.

Mathilde told Vanity Fair Italy in 2021 that she often calls the 56-year-old for advice on how to get through difficult moments in her life. Meanwhile, in 2022 Salma and Valentina were joined on a ski trip by François and Augustin.

