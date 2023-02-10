Salma Hayek, 56, reveals near naked drama as she makes underwear confession This sounds like a close call for the Magic Mike actress!

Salma Hayek confessed that she almost had a seriously embarrassing moment on the set of Magic Mike’s Last Dance - and that Channing Tatum needed to rescue her! The 56-year-old actress joined the Graham Norton Show to discuss the movie, and opened up about the moment, explaining: "It is very balletic and very sexy. I was terrified about trying to make it look easy, but it really needs strength in the body, which I do not have because I don’t work out.

"You must be very precise and one time when we were rehearsing, I had to put my legs in a specific position, and I was upside down and I got very confused and was heading straight to the ground headfirst. Channing tried to grab me by my sweatpants, which were coming off. Then I couldn’t remember if I was wearing underwear, so I was hanging on for dear life!" Watch Salma’s appearance in the upcoming film here…

WATCH: Salma Hayek stars in Magic Mike’s Last Dance - check her out!

Loading the player...

The House of Gucci star has been wowing fans with her incredible looks for the press tour for the raunchy new movie, and dazzled while on the Graham Norton chat show in a chic black wrap dress while wearing sky-high golden platform heels - and we loved her look!

She also attended the Miami premiere, where she wore a full fishnet dress that gave a peek at the black bikini set she wore underneath, emblazoned with a floral crocheted pattern, teamed with gold platforms and hoop earrings.

How amazing does she look?!

So what can we expect from the third Magic Mike film? Following Channing as Mike, the film makes his return to the stage "following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida". The synopsis reads: "For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite [played by Salma] who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own.

PHOTOS: Salma Hayek wows in plunging green dress – and fans are all saying the same thing

WOW: Salma Hayek turns heads in daring cut-out dress at Magic Mike premiere

"With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.