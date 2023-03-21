Salma Hayek radiates in sun-drenched photos from vacation with husband François-Henri Pinault The Magic Mike's Last Dance star is enjoying some time in the sun

Salma Hayek is getting over the rush of awards season in the best way possible – jetting off on a sun-soaked vacation.

The actress took to social media with photographs from her beautiful getaway to Jordan, famous for its folk art and museums, historical significance, and stunning geographical landmarks.

In her snaps, she had been visiting Wadi Rum, a natural valley cut into the sandstone and granite rock in southern Jordan.

Salma and François-Henri took off on a romantic vacation

The 56-year-old shared some moments that placed her natural beauty front and center as she basked in the sunlight while the gigantic rock formations loomed in the background.

"Inhaling the magic of Jordan," she captioned her pictures, further elaborating that it was her husband François-Henri Pinault, 60, who was behind the lens.

The official Instagram account for Visit Jordan responded to the photos with a slew of flame emojis, while her fans were complimentary of them as well.

One of them even went so far as to say: "You look like that perfect sunset that you only witness once in a lifetime," and several others offered her suggestions on what she could get up to while visiting the Western Asian nation.

The actress brought her daughter Valentina along as her date to the Oscars

It's some well-deserved time away for the Frida actress after a busy awards season thanks to appearances as a presenter at high profile ceremonies like the Golden Globes and the previous Sunday's Oscars.

While her husband of 14 years wasn't by her side then, she did have some family to give her company, that being her 15-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault.

Valentina was definitely one of the standouts on the red carpet, not only turning heads with her beautiful red gown with old Hollywood blonde waves, but also paying a touching tribute to her mom at the same time. Check out a peek of Salma's night post-Oscars in the video below.

Her Isaac Mizrahi gown was actually an archival piece of none other than her famous mom's, which she wore in 1997 to the Fire & Ice Ball benefiting the Revlon/UCLA Breast Cancer Institute, a full decade older than Valentina herself, which you can learn more about here.

