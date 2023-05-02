Princess Anne declines to comment on King Charles' health in rare interview

The whole royal family is likely to be very busy this week ahead of King Charles' coronation, but despite the hectic period, Princess Anne made time for a rare interview.

The Princess Royal spoke with Canadian public broadcaster CBC, with the interview seeing King Charles' sister quizzed about her brother's health and what kind of king he will be.

CBC chief correspondent Adrienne Arsenault put to Princess Anne that she does not seem worried about the health or the longevity of the monarchy, to which the royal declined to comment, instead responding politely: "I think you're putting words into my mouth, as they say."

© Getty King Charles III and the Princess Royal support each other in their public roles

On the kind of king her brother will be, Princess Anne said: "You know what you're getting, because he's been practising for a bit, and I don't think he'll change.

"He is committed to his own level of service. That will remain true," she continued.

Adrienne also raised the topic of a slimmed-down monarchy, saying that it is difficult to imagine how the 72-year-old princess would have the time to take on more work, given Princess Anne has been named the hardest working royal for two years in a row.

While King Charles is said to be in support of a slimmed-down monarchy, Princess Anne appeared to be less keen.

"I think the 'slimmed-down' [monarchy] was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment," she said.

© Getty Princess Anne is confident in her brother's ability to be king

"It doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing, I have to say. I'm not quite sure what else, you know, we can do," she added.

Keeping up her active role, Princess Anne has an important job at the coronation. She is set to be King Charles' Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, entrusted with the monarch's personal safety.

Following the service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Princess Anne will follow King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's carriage on horseback, leading a procession of 6000 armed forces personnel.

