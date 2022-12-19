The hardest working royals in 2022 revealed

From the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II to the no-holes-barred release of Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, 2022 has been a year to remember for the UK royal family.

Despite the tumult its members have remained steadfast in the pursuit of their duties, as shown by data released by The Court Circular which reveals the hardest-working royals of 2022.

Read on to discover who makes the list and when they were most active.

1. Princess Anne

Princess Anne has a heart of gold and remains the hardest-working royal family member this year. At 72, she has shown no signs of slowing down and she has been incredibly busy this year with royal engagements.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday

July was her busiest month, with the Princess Royal carrying out an amazing 24 engagements. This year, she embarked upon 214 royal engagements in total - securing her the title of the hardest-working royal.

DON'T MISS:

Princess Anne marks incredibly personal milestone

Princess Anne and Prince Edward have reason to celebrate amid Harry and Meghan's Netflix series

Many will not be surprised that the Princess Royal remains the most industrious member of the royal family. She often takes on the most engagements each year. Her love for her duty has made her an incredibly well-loved member of the royal family.

2 King Charles III

King Charles III is the beating heart of the royal family. Just beaten by his sister, the new monarch was crowned the second hardest-working royal this year.

It has undoubtedly been a busy time for King Charles who has had to take on more responsibility and step up to the role of the monarch after his mum, Her Majesty, died in September.

DON'T MISS:

Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana is so grown up in rare photo

Will Prince Louis take part in royal family Christmas tradition for the first time?

Over this past year, he has carried out 181 royal engagements. His busiest times for royal engagements were in March and April, months before the death of the Queen.

3 Edward, Earl of Wessex

Not far behind the King, the Earl of Wessex has shown his hard work ethic and devotion to the crown. This year, Edward took on 143 royal engagements with the world watching on. His great efforts have not gone unrecognised by those around him. May, June and November were incredibly busy for the Earl of Wessex this year.

4 Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Of course, the lovely Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, has gone to great efforts this year and comes in fourth. The Countess of Wessex carried out 138 royal engagements, only five fewer visits than her husband.

5 William, Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales has always got duty and service on his mind. It has been a big year for William who took the Earthshot Prize to America with his loving wife Kate by his side.

Working hard, Prince William has completed 126 royal engagements this year.

6 Camilla, Queen Consortc

The Queen Consort has had a busy year in supporting her husband, King Charles III, as he adjusts to his role as the monarch as well as taking on more responsibility herself.

It is lovely to see Camilla warming the hearts of the public with her hard work and generous nature, having embarked on 102 royal engagements. November and June were the busiest months for the Queen Consort this year.

7 Richard, Duke of Gloucester

Hardworking, the Duke of Gloucester has impressed with his 100 royal engagements this year. He had a quiet start to the year, carrying out less royal engagements.

However, it soon got a whole lot busier with the Duke making his most visits in November and then in June.

8 Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester

The Duchess of Gloucester also worked hard to carry out 94 royal engagements this year, only six less than her husband. Many of the royal engagements she takes on are related to the more than 60 organisations with which she is connected to. This is across the arts, the military, sports, health, welfare and education.

9 Catherine, Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales is on a kind mission and she devotes her time to carrying out her royal duties. This year, she took part in 90 royal engagements.

REVEAL: Prince William and Princess Kate's reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan's new docu-series

Charitable causes, that are centred around providing children with the best possible start in life, always remain in her heart.

This year, Kate Silverton told HELLO!: "When I think of kindness right now I'm thinking of people who are in service to others. I would say The Princess of Wales is the kindest person for the work she's doing in children's mental health.

"As someone who, when she speaks, the world listens, she's doing an amazing amount. I know that she's kind, I know that for certain!"

10 Prince Edward, Duke of Kent

The Duke of Kent also made this list of hardest-working royals. This year, he carried out 78 engagements.

11 Princess Alexandra

Princess Alexandra took on 44 royal engagements over the last year. November proved to be her busiest time, with nine engagements in her diary.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.