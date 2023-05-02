13 of King Charles's most affectionate moments in photos

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles's most affectionate moments with Kate Middleton, Prince William and more
King Charles is father to William and Harry, and grandfather to five grandchildren

Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon

It's a historic week for the royal family, with King Charles's coronation just days away.

The service takes place on 6 May at Westminster Abbey with royals, dignitaries and high-profile figures set to be seated among the congregation.

Charles and his wife, the Queen Consort, will be supported by their immediate family members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, and Camilla's children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

The King may be our head of state, but he's also a father and a grandfather to five grandchildren.

HELLO! takes a look at Charles's most affectionate moments ahead of the big day.

Charles warmly greets Kate at the Bond premiere© Getty Images
Charles warmly greets Kate at the Bond premiere

Photographers captured this sweet greeting between the then future King and his daughter-in-law, the then-Duchess of Cambridge.  they arrived at the world premiere of James Bond: No Time To Die in September 2021. 

SEE: Queen Consort Camilla's transformation over the years - from secretary to Her Majesty

Charles once referred to Kate as his "darling daughter-in-law," while the Princess described her future father-in-law as "very, very welcoming, very friendly," when she was first introduced to Prince William's family.

A sweet moment between grandpa and grandson at the Platinum Jubilee© Getty Images
A sweet moment between grandpa and grandson at the Platinum Jubilee

The Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest child, Prince Louis, stole the show with his cheeky antics at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, and it was endearing to see his sweet bond with his grandpa Charles as he rushed to sit on his knee. The pair enjoyed a sway and a sing to the music. 

A kiss for Pa!© Getty Images
A kiss for Pa!

 Relations between Prince Harry and his father and older brother may be strained at the moment, but here they are pictured in happier times. 

MUST-SEE: 15 cherubic pictures of King Charles during his childhood

This was a particularly proud moment for Charles as Harry launched his first-ever Invictus Games in London in 2014. 

Charles Kissing The Queen's Hand After She Presented Him With A Prize At Polo In Windsor © Getty Images
A sweet moment captured between the Queen and her heir

Charles kissed his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II's hand, as she presented him with a prize following a polo match in 1985. 

A kiss from William on an emotional day© Getty Images
A kiss from William on an emotional day

 A warm embrace between father and son as they attended the 10th anniversary memorial service for the late Diana, Princess of Wales, in 2007. 

A rare PDA from Charles and Camilla© Getty Images
A rare PDA from Charles and Camilla

 Charles and Camilla may have celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary last month, but the pair rarely show public displays of affection. Cameras caught this sweet moment between the pair at the polo in 2005, just months after they tied the knot. 

Zara shares a close bond with her uncle Charles© Getty Images
Zara shares a close bond with her uncle Charles

 The Princess Royal's daughter, Zara Tindall, has always had a good rapport with her uncle Charles, and he greeted his nieces, Zara and Beatrice, with kisses and hugs at Royal Ascot last year. 

Charles hugging a young William and Harry© Getty Images
Charles hugging a young William and Harry

 An adorable family moment between the then future King and his sons at the polo in 1990. 

Sarah, Duchess of York has been invited to the coronation concert© Getty Images
Sarah, Duchess of York has been invited to the coronation concert

Charles kissed his sister-in-law on the hand after she presented prizes at the polo in 1988. While Sarah, Duchess of York will not be among the guests at the coronation on 6 May, she has been invited to the concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May. 

A warm moment captured between father and son in 2014© Getty Images
A warm moment captured between father and son in 2014

 A touching moment between Charles and his "dear papa," the late Duke of Edinburgh as they left the racecourse in 2014. The father and son shared a number of interests, including art, polo and the environment. 

Beatrice kisses her uncle Charles© Getty Images
Beatrice kisses her uncle Charles

 A three-year-old Princess Beatrice greets her uncle Charles at the polo in 1991. 

Charles greets Queen Letizia with a kiss on the hand© Getty Images
Charles greets Queen Letizia with a kiss on the hand

The King also shares a warm friendship with some of the European royals, including King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. The Spanish King even referred to the late Queen Elizabeth II as "Aunt Lilibet" in a touching tribute to the monarch following her death in September 2022. 

The Danish and British royals are close© Getty Images
The Danish and British royals are close

Queen Margrethe of Denmark was related to the late Prince Philip; they were cousins having both descended from Queen Victoria and King Christian IX, so the bond between the British and Danish royals is strong.

