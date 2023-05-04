TIME FOR YOU: The 30-minute Saturday ritual I always prioritise

Welcome to Time For You, HELLO!'s brand new series that asks wellness experts for the one thing they do every day to boost their mood – take notes!
This week we spoke with menopause expert Dr. Naomi Potter, who co-wrote Davina McCall's barrier-breaking book, Menopausing, about the one thing she does just for her that helps her feel happier.
Naomi, you're so busy. What do you do when you have downtime?
I do Park Run every Saturday morning and absolutely prioritise it over anything else. It's a failsafe way to brighten my day, while also being a mental reset.
I love the amazing community spirit and it always makes me happy. My perfect day would start with Park Run, followed by a walk along the beach - anything that sees me outside with family and friends makes me happy.
Do you do Park Run alone?
It's become a bit of a family event, actually. I run with my nine-year-old daughter Rosie and my 16-year-old son Jacob sometimes joins in as well – although he leaves me for dust.
Rosie and I always run together, although I expect she will be beating me quite soon!
What makes you happy about your weekly run?
Although it's a healthy thing to do, it's also a treat because it's ring-fenced as sacred family time, then we all go to Gail's Bakery for a treat afterwards.
We've made lots of friends through the run and meet them there each week, so there's a real sociable feel. I love seeing how the kids get pleasure out of beating their personal bests and improving, and it brings us all together on a level playing field.
Do you do any other runs in the week?
I run about five times a week, which usually includes two runs around Richmond Park with friends.
I can't have a week without running because not only does it make me feel fitter, it clears my mind.
