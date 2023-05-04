I'm an acupuncturist, but this is how I unwind after a stressful day

Acupuncturist Sarah Bradden shares the way she makes time for herself every day

This week we spoke to acupuncturist Sarah Bradden, who's had a super busy start to 2023 after launching her brand new ear seeding menu at her West London clinic.

Each ear-seeding treatment sees ear seed studs or crystals applied to specific points around the ear, with each point they're applied to designed to stimulate a reaction in the body, with Sarah's ear-seeding menu addressing calm, balance, recovery, energy and anti-aging.

Sarah Bradden has specific ways to unwind after a busy week

Sarah suggests thinking of her ear seeing treatments as a maintenance treatment, opting for the one you need, as and when.

Following the launch of her menu, we spoke to Sarah about how she makes time for herself amid her busy career.

Sarah, you're so busy making other people feel better, but what's the one thing you do to treat yourself?

"My daily treat is having a long soak in the bath to mark the end of a busy day. After dinner, I run a hot bath, with lots of candles and add magnesium salts and a beautiful bath oil. My children laugh at how many candles I light!

"Once I'm in the bath, I put on a meditation track or I lay in peace and quiet and soak for about half an hour. This is a daily treat for myself that I never skip, without fail.

On top of that, my once-a-week treat is on a Sunday morning. I take the dog for a long walk, picking up a coffee from my favourite local coffee shop. Once I am home, I set up my sauna, cleanse my face, jump in and add LED to my face.

Then I love to give myself acupuncture on my face and body and lay on my infrared and amethyst crystal matt. I tend to listen to meditation through my headphones and do some visual manifesting, it’s a great reset for the week ahead.

Sarah Bradden performs acupuncture in her West London clinic

Your work is very wellness-centric, why is embodying what you preach important to you?

When I take that time for myself, I feel better as it gives me space to think and keeps me in balance. When I’m balanced, I am happy.

Life is busy with multiple spinning plates. It gives me time to stop, clear, process and recharge.

