Zara Tindall shares family discussions with Princess Anne ahead of coronation

It's well-known that both Zara Tindall and her mother, Princess Anne, have a deep love for horses and riding, with both riding at a professional level.

In a new interview with People, Zara gave an insight into her and her mother's family discussions at home, explaining: "There's always horse conversation going on.

"Our horses are in our family, so there's always discussions about performances and things like that," she added. "There's horses in her life and she does a bit of breeding as well," Zara continued.

Horse breeding was a pastime the late Queen Elizabeth II partook in too, with friend of the royal family, broadcaster Claire Balding, saying: "Her Majesty loved the challenge of trying to breed horses that could rival bigger operations in Ireland backed by Middle Eastern Money," in an interview with Waitrose Weekend.

Queen Elizabeth II's love of horses transferred to both her daughter and granddaughter, with Zara telling People: "I think just the passion and love for horses that's been passed down through our family. We're very lucky to have them in our lives.

"Being able to do it every day is incredible and it's such an amazing sport. Any equestrian sport, that partnership between the horse and rider, or an owner and the horse is, it's incredible. We're very lucky to work with horses."

During the chat, Zara also made a heartfelt revelation about her three children with Mike Tindall, sharing that she's introduced her children, Mia, nine, Lena, four, and two-year-old son Lucas, to the sport, adding: "Both my nieces ride and they're really into it at the moment."

