Zara Tindall gives Princess Kate a run for her money with secret skill Mike Tindall revealed his wife's secret talent on his new podcast, Mike Drop

Zara Tindall has a successful riding career, but in his new podcast, Mike Drop, her husband Mike Tindall revealed she has a hidden talent for another sport – and Kate Middleton shares the skill.

In the first episode of his podcast, Mike said to Zara: "You always said you could have been a sprinter," speaking of his wife's prowess when it comes to running – and she's not the first royal whose running talent Mike has admired.

WATCH: Zara Tindall reveals alternative career path

Loading the player...

Speaking about Princess Kate, the former rugby player said: "She loves running, she can run all day. Engine!"

He's also praised Prince William's running, saying: "Willy's quick. I've raced him, he's quick, he has really fast leg speed."

Princess Beatrice is a keen runner too, and is the only royal to have taken part in the London Marathon.

Zara Tindall and Princess Kate are both strong runners

Despite being a strong runner, Kate, 41, has previously admitted she could never do a marathon – for one very good reason.

The Princess of Wales was speaking to journalist Bryony Gordon, who asked her if she would be running the London Marathon. Princess Kate replied: "Oh no, security and all that."

SEE: 26 times the royals made us laugh while playing sports - see hilarious photos

Princess Kate also expressed her doubts over her husband running a marathon. During an outing in support of the Heads Together organisation, William shared with one of the attendees his promise to run a marathon in Kenya.

Princess Kate said she will never run a marathon

"I chatted to Prince William, and he has promised that he will run a marathon in Kenya sometime," Good Morning Britain's Sean Fletcher shared.

When Sean told Princess Kate about her husband's news, she offered up the hilarious response: "I’ll believe it when I see it."

Royally obsessed? Listen to our new podcast on all things royal