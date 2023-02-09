Inside Mike and Zara Tindall's private holiday: Lie-ins, leisurely lunches and late nights Princess Anne's daughter and her I'm a Celebrity star husband sound like great company on holiday

Mike Tindall regularly swaps his rugby boots for skis alongside sporty wife Zara Tindall - but what is a typical holiday like for the royal couple?

In January, the former rugby star, 43, uploaded a Reel to his Instagram account, showing himself skiing down a mountain in Austria to the tune of Fleetwood Mac's Dreams, proving his prowess on the piste. A snow-covered village and alpine trees could be seen in the background as Mike made his descent.

He also shared apres-ski snaps of himself and Zara, and has previously given insight into how he and his wife like to spend their holiday.

Talking to The Telegraph, Mike said: "Zara and I aren't about getting up ridiculously early, so we hit the lift at 9am, ski until 12.30 and then have a nice long leisurely lunch."

Zara and Mike Tindall enjoy ski holidays

He went on to share they don't feel pressure to stay on the slopes all afternoon either, adding: "Then we have another hour and a half in the afternoon. I vary my days between skiing and snowboarding – I can go fast down pisted runs but still struggle in the bumps on a snowboard."

Mike also revealed that he and Zara love the party element of skiing too, sharing: "I think when you go skiing you have to buy into the après, so it has to be lively for me.

Mike Tindall and Zara enjoy the social aspect of skiing

"There is such a unique atmosphere in ski resorts that it's all about having fun once you get off the mountain and, as a couple, we embrace that."

He also explained that his wife, who is also a professional sportsperson, is better than him when it comes to skiing.

Zara Tindall has been skiing since childhood

"Zara skis very well but is happy to take it easy around me. She will often wait for me when I'm on my snowboard but she can really whizz around if she needs to."

We wonder if they've passed on the slope skills to their children, Mia, Lena and Lucas?

