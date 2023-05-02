Zara Tindall makes rare family comments ahead of King Charles's coronation

Zara Tindall is passing her love of equestrian sports down to her children and her nieces, and it's no wonder considering that she and her mother, the Princess Royal, have both competed at the Olympics.

The 41-year-old mum-of-three spoke about her family's passion as she competed in the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event with her 14-year-old horse, Class Affair, at the end of last month.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, she said that she's introduced her children, Mia, nine, Lena, four, and two-year-old son Lucas, to the sport, adding: "Both my nieces ride and they're really into it at the moment."

Zara's older brother, Peter Phillips, shares two daughters, Savannah, 12, and Isla,11, with his former wife, Autumn.

The young royals are often pictured with their cousins at big royal events, including last year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

© Getty Princess Anne pictured with granddaughters, Mia, Isla and Savannah, in 2019

Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, are expected to be among the guests at King Charles's coronation on Saturday 6 May.

The equestrian, who won a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing team at the London 2012 Olympics, spoke about her family's shared love of horses, including her late great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Zara receiving her silver medal from her mother, Princess Anne, at the London 2012 Olympics

"I think just the passion and love for horses that's been passed down through our family. We're very lucky to have them in our lives. Being able to do it every day is incredible and it's such an amazing sport," Zara told PEOPLE. "Any equestrian sport, that partnership between the horse and rider, or an owner and the horse is, it's incredible. We're very lucky to work with horses."

Princess Anne, who competed in the 1976 Olympic Games, will reportedly be the King's Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, who is entrusted with the monarch's personal safety at the coronation.

Following the service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May, Anne is expected to follow King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's carriage on horseback and will lead a procession of armed forces personnel. The tradition dates back to the 15th century, where two rods made of gold and silver would be placed by the monarch to protect them from danger.

