Maya Jama is the ultimate healthy goddess in skimpy high-waisted bikini

Maya Jama is sending the internet wild with her latest holiday photos after a total lifestyle overhaul – and she's never looked better.

The Love Island host took to Instagram to share some beautiful snapshots from her relaxing solo break to Thailand, reflecting on her health in the accompanying caption. Maya, 28, revealed she has made a major lifestyle change and is prioritising her own wellness and peace these days, focusing on eating clean and taking it easy.

One particularly gorgeous photo showed Maya modelling a baby pink bikini featuring high-waisted briefs. Another enviable holiday photo saw the presenter donning a white crochet dress layered over black swimwear.

Maya wrote: "The loveliest week with no badness. Just beautiful weather, healthy stuff, bare skin, meditation and massage.

"I needed this more than I knew, as someone who loves to double dip (work and party) and has done successfully for years. I’ve never been good at listening to when my body needs a break because I suppose it’s got used to functioning on little sleep and junk food etc but I know you can only ride a certain wave for so long until it starts to mash you up without looking after yourself, I’ve travelled alone a couple of times in the past and loved it & I’m a very social human day to day but it’s always nice just spending time with myself every now n then to shut off and re align and one thing I’ve been saying for the longest is I need more balance.

Maya Jama looked beautiful in a pink bikini on her restorative holiday

"I’m all or nothing with most things in life but adding more healthy-look-after-your-insides stuff never really hit the top of my list until now.

"So when I had this final week off before the workload begins again I was fortunate to be able to go away an zen and now I feel all new and fresh inside ready for the madness."

Maya's friends and admirers were quick to comment on the post. "We love a wholesome honey ok but home time now i miss you," one joked. Another shared: "Babe! This is growth! And it looks good on you! me time is priceless!"

The Love Island host revealed she is working on herself

The TV star previously shared that while her diet and jet-setting lifestyle might make staying healthy tricky at times, one thing that she always prioritises is her fitness regime.

She told Women's Health: "I have loads of energy so lately I’ve been trying to channel that into an exercise routine. But I’m still very much a beginner. I now work out three to four days a week because I know it’s an important part of keeping healthy.

Maya is feeling rested after a solo getaway to Thailand

"I’m actually finding it quite fun. Once a week, I do a one-hour boxing workout with my trainer Bradley Simmonds, who keeps me motivated; if I’m on my own, I’ll pump up high-energy songs like Bicycle by Vybz Kartel to get me through my workout."

