Davina McCall amazes fans with unreal figure as she runs in neon bikini

Davina McCall has left her Instagram followers clamoring to know her workout secrets after filming herself racing along the beach in a neon bikini.

The 55-year-old presenter looked the picture of health in her bright green two-piece, which highlighted her unbelievably toned physique. The fitness fanatic has certainly been putting in time at the gym, revealing her six-pack and super muscular frame as she raced along the sand. Check out Davina's cheeky video for some serious fitness inspo…

It seems Davina's children - Holly, 21, Tilly, 19, and 16-year-old Chester – were responsible for the viral video, taking on the role of directors to get the money shot of their mum.

Davina captioned the clip: "#ad Myfamily: Mum let’s go in now yeah? Me: We laughed so much doing this . I can’t tell u how long it took me to learn. @tuiuk #ceilings #ceilingslizzymcalpine," adding a number of laughing emojis for good measure.

Davina's Instagram followers were blown away by how incredibly in shape the star is, taking to the comments to express their amazement.

One penned: "Wow your body - total goals," while another enthused: "Wow Davina, you look amazing."

Referencing iconic 90s supermodel Elle Macpherson's nickname 'The Body', another commented: "Elle Macpherson stand aside.......Title now goes to Davina," garnering dozens of likes.

How does Davina McCall achieve her amazing figure?

Mum-of-three Davina, who raises her kids with ex-husband Matthew Robertson, previously let us in on her workout secrets.

Bad news – she admits it's partially down to genetics. "Obviously I exercise and watch what I eat, but it's partially genetic," she explained to HELLO!. "We all have different body types. My stomach hardly ever gets fat, but my bum and thighs turn to jelly if I don't work out for like, three days.

Super sporty Davina boasts her own fitness app

"Even after I had a baby, quite quickly I lost my tummy. But when I was pregnant, my redeeming feature disappeared overnight and I was left with an enormous bum and thighs."

To strive for someone else's figure is to set ourselves up for failure, and in an age of social media, where heavily filtered images are subconsciously ingrained in our psyche, Davina's daily diet advice is invaluable. "I'm not restrictive in terms of diet. I'm just sensible for the few days following a day where I have been pigging out,” she says.

What is Davina McCall's exercise regime?

Davina is one of the fittest stars in showbiz and preaches the benefits of exercise for her mental health, too.

The former Big Brother host loves a home workout and often indulges in a gentle yoga or Pilates session, as well as HIIT training, not to mention running and boxing. Oh, and she also makes sure to walk as much as possible.

The Masked Singer star is one of the fittest stars in showbiz

A qualified fitness instructor, Davina runs her own app called Own Your Goals and regularly invites her fans to join in on live workouts via her Instagram page.

She told Women’s Health: "Previously, my 'keeping fit and healthy' was all about my body and making myself look hot in a bikini… and actually, now it’s just about staying alive longer and being in the best possible position to beat anything should it come my way."

