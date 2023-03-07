Love Island's Maya Jama stuns with toned abs in tiny crop top Maya Jama is clearly in the best shape of her life!

Maya Jama is constantly impressing viewers as the host of Love Island and the presenter really blew her followers away as she shared a photo from the gym.

The star showed just how fit she is on Tuesday with a snap that saw her baring her toned abs. Maya looked sensational as she flashed her stomach while styling out a tiny crop top, alongside matching leggings, a thin overcoat and a pair of white trainers. She flashed the peace sign at the camera alongside her personal trainer, Woz.

And in the video below, Maya shares some of her fitness secrets...

Although Maya gave no insight into the gruelling workout that she had gone through, she posed next to a rowing machine, and there were plenty of kettlebells in the background.

The 28-year-old is known to favour weighted exercises, with the main goal of her fitness regime to get stronger as opposed to gaining or losing weight.

To maintain her toned physique, Maya is also known to treat herself to body toning treatments, booking in for Shane Cooper's Body Defining Treatment on her thighs and stomach, to tighten and tone her muscles.

Maya put her phenomenal physique on display

"This treatment simultaneously addresses both muscle and fat," Shane wrote on his Instagram. "It does this by using electromagnetic waves, to induce up to 36,000 supra-maximal forced muscle contractions during each session."

Maya has a surprisingly relatable diet, sharing that she often has McDonald's for breakfast, but if she has time she'd go for granola, yoghurt and banana.

As for what's in her fridge, Maya told Get The Gloss that all she has in there is canned red wine, celery, Actimel and yoghurts.

Maya often stuns with her appearance

The presenter recently put her toned physique on full display as she attended the birthday party of Edward Enninful, the editor of British Vogue.

She chose another crop top for her glamorous appearance, where the results of her fitness routines were plain to see.

She also rocked a low-slung midi skirt featuring a cargo style and a khaki hue and a fur jacket.

