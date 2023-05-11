Eamonn Holmes supported by fans as he reveals walking difficulties

The GB News star has undergone several surgeries in the past year whilst being supported by wife Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes is getting candid about his health struggles. Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, the GB News presenter shared a photo of himself during an inversion therapy session and fans were quick to offer him their support, as well as encouragement.

"Just hanging around tonight trying to put my legs right. Stretch Armstrong," he captioned the snap, which showed him strapped to a chair whilst holding on to two cords.

Friends of Ruth Langsford's husband were quick to praise him, with Jacquie Beltrao telling him he was "looking good". Candidly replying to the comment, Eamonn admitted he was "not feeling it," before telling another follower that he is only able to walk "a little".

© Instagram The star has revealed he is 'desperate' to see results from all his hard work

Eamonn has suffered many health setbacks in the past few years. The star underwent two big operations in 2022, one to reduce pressure on a trapped sciatica nerve and another to fix a broken shoulder after a horrific fall down the stairs.

The father-of-four previously admitted to fans that the broken shoulder was a "massive setback" in his recovery from surgery and described it as a "hellish few weeks".

© Instagram Eamonn has had to learn how to walk again following his surgeries

Last month, the 63-year-old shared another photo, showing him during a rehab session, and admitted that he was "desperate for results".

"Hard to explain what this apparatus does ... but it's all about reawakening my Neuropathic connections. Slow progress ... but great dedication to me here. I'm so desperate for results," he wrote alongside the photo.

© Instagram The 63-year-old has been keeping fans updated with his improvements

Whilst Eamonn has been focused on his recovery, his wife Ruth has been supporting him along the way.

The Loose Women star opened up about her husband's struggles earlier this year on the popular ITV show.

© Instagram Rylan Clark has been supporting the presenter during his recovery

"He was struggling with bulging discs," she told her fellow panellists.

"Then he had a back operation, which you know was always that nerve-wracking moment isn't it?

© Instagram Eamonn's mother Josie died two weeks before her 94th birthday

"And then a few days after that he fell downstairs and broke his shoulder. So it's been a really difficult time, so I took some time off really to be at home and look after him.”

Devastatingly, Eamonn's mother Josie, 93, passed away during his health battle, with Ruth adding: "And then very sadly his mum passed away in the middle of all that so it's been a terrible time.

"It's a lot of bad luck. And these things come along, and you're like, 'Anything else?'"

© Instagram The presenter with two of his sons supporting Manchester United

Ruth's colleagues were quick to comfort her, with Loose Women Carol McGiffin telling her: "You know what? 2023 can't get any worse then, can it?"

